Brazos County confirms 32 new COIVD-19 cases, 613 active cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 32 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 613 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 45 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

The Brazos County Health District noted that “the Texas Department of State Health Services is improving the reporting of fatalities due to COVID-19 by identifying them through the cause of death listed on death certificates as of July 27, 2020. This method allows fatalities to be counted faster with more comprehensive demographic data. Using death certificates also ensures consistent reporting across the state and enables DSHS to display fatalities by date of death, providing the public with more information about when deaths occurred. DSHS previously counted COVID-19 fatalities as they were reported publicly by local and regional health departments after they received a notification and verified the death. The length of time that process takes varies by jurisdiction.”

26 people are currently hospitalized. No one has been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,155 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,813. There have been 28,390 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 58 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 73 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 340

77802: 326

77803: 1,084

77805: 8

77806: 6

77807: 242

77808: 187

77840: 667

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 7

77845: 871

77859: 1

77866: 3

77868: 8

77881: 2

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 69 202 Brazos 613 3,813 Burleson 80 226 Grimes 234 804 Houston 71 161 Lee 47 144 Leon 45 130 Madison 500 631 Milam 44 297 Montgomery 2,550 5,852 Robertson 124 210 San Jacinto 46 136 Trinity 46 176 Walker 644 3,003 Waller 114 380 Washington 104 450

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 536 staffed hospital beds with 129 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 6 available ICU beds and 47 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 62 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 69 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 202 total cases and 120 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 80 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 226 total cases, and 135 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 234 active cases. There have been 804 total cases and 132 recoveries. There have been 534 total TDCJ cases.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 161 total cases of COVID-19. There are 58 active cases and 88 cases are recovered. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has 13 active cases.

Lee County has reported 47 active cases. The county has a total of 144 cases, with 86 recoveries and 10 deaths.

Leon County currently has 45 active cases. The county has 130 total cases, with 82 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 500 active cases. The county has a total of 631 cases with 109 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 44 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 297 total cases and 253 recovered cases. There are currently four patients hospitalized, and two COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,550 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 5,852 total cases and 3,140 recovered cases. There are currently 55 people hospitalized, and there have been 54 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 124 active COVID-19 cases, with 210 total cases. Currently, 86 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 69

77856 - 29

77837 - 13

76629 - 12

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 46 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 136 cases with 85 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 46 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 117 total cases with 69 recoveries.

Walker County has 3,003 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 644 cases are active in the community and 409 are recovered community cases. 1,950 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 114 active cases of COVID-19. There are 380 total cases and 266 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 109 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 450 total cases with 297 recoveries and 37 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 143,939 active cases and 244,449 recoveries. There have been 394,265 total cases reported and 3,476,926 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 5,877 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 66,195 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 28 at 4:00 p.m.

