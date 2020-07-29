Brenham ISD pushes back school start date

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham students will return to class a week later than previously planned.

The school district’s Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to move the first day of school from Wednesday, August 19 to Tuesday, August 25.

The board also approved changing a teacher planning day on Monday, October 12 into an instructional day.

The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees just approved these changes to the school year calendar. ● The first day of school... Posted by Brenham ISD on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Learn more about what the new school year will look like for students here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.