Brenham ISD pushes back school start date

The first day of the fall semester is now Aug. 25.
Brenham High School
Brenham High School(KBTX)
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham students will return to class a week later than previously planned.

The school district’s Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to move the first day of school from Wednesday, August 19 to Tuesday, August 25.

The board also approved changing a teacher planning day on Monday, October 12 into an instructional day.

The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees just approved these changes to the school year calendar. ● The first day of school...

Posted by Brenham ISD on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Learn more about what the new school year will look like for students here.

