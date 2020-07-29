Bryan council gets first look at proposed budget for FY 2021

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan city council members got their first look at next year’s budget. Tuesday’s presentation shows the city is expecting to operate with $5.3 million dollars less than originally projected for the 2021 fiscal year.

In terms of revenue, the city is expecting a 2% decrease in sales tax growth. A 1.6% increase is expected in property tax revenues. There are no proposed changes for the property tax rate.

Regarding outside agency funding, the current proposal calls for the city to give the Brazos County Health Department the $478,000 requested by the Health District. Right now, there is zero funding proposed for the Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds.

Bryan Texas Utilities also shared plans for the next year. One of the listed goals in FY 2021 is to begin converting overhead power lines to underground along Texas Avenue.

The formal proposed budget will be released Friday, July 31. The first public hearing is set for August 25.

For the FY 2021 General Fund presentation click here.

For the BTU presentation to council click here.

For the Water and Wastewater FY21 budget presentation click here.

For the Solid Waste Enterprise Fund presentation click here.

For the Capital Improvements Program Update click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.