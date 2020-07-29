Advertisement

College Station man arrested during ongoing narcotics investigation

Jaydon Velasquez
Jaydon Velasquez(KBTX)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Jaydon Velasquez, 18, Tuesday as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

While executing a search warrant, Velasquez admitted to selling marijuana and THC. Investigators found marijuana covered in THC extract in the living room, along with 18 cartridges that contained THC concentrates.

In the bedroom, officers found more marijuana and THC. In the kitchen, there was over 200 grams of codeine in the freezer.

Velasquez was arrested and charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 7/28

Updated: 9 hours ago
Tuesday Night Weather Update 7/28 | News Three At Ten

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: moments ago

News

New restaurant brings a taste of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula to College Station

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Costa Vida is now open in College Station offering Mexican Cuisine with a taste of the Baja Pennisula.

News

Costa Vida now open in College Station

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Latest News

News

A&M police release video used to help close case deemed a hoax involving racist letters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Detectives say the student who reported finding the racist notes on his car placed them there himself

News

BearX temporarily restricting visitors from Harris, Fort Bend and Travis Counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
To minimize the spread of COVID-19, BearX Daycation Resort in College Station is limiting the number of guests they will allow at The Cove along with restricting visitors from high-risk counties

News

Park West surveillance video

Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas A&M police have released surveillance video from its investigation.

News

TDCJ Correctional Officer passes away after battle with Covid-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By An'Jonae Woodson
Officer Eric Johnson leaves behind a wife and four children.

News

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Bryan council gets first look at proposed budget for FY 2021

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Karla Castillo
Bryan city council members got their first look at next year’s budget.