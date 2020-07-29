College Station man arrested during ongoing narcotics investigation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Jaydon Velasquez, 18, Tuesday as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

While executing a search warrant, Velasquez admitted to selling marijuana and THC. Investigators found marijuana covered in THC extract in the living room, along with 18 cartridges that contained THC concentrates.

In the bedroom, officers found more marijuana and THC. In the kitchen, there was over 200 grams of codeine in the freezer.

Velasquez was arrested and charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

