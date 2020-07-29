Advertisement

TDCJ Correctional Officer passes away after battle with Covid-19

Officer Eric Johnson leaves behind a wife and four children.
37-year-old Correctional Officer V Eric Johnson had more than 18 years of service with TDCJ and was assigned to the Byrd Unit in Huntsville.
By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reports it is grieving the loss of another employee that is connected to the COVID-19 virus.

Correctional Officer V Eric Johnson, 37, had more than 18 years of service with TDCJ and was assigned to the Byrd Unit in Huntsville. After testing positive for COVID-19 he was hospitalized at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan on Sunday, July 26, and died the next day.

Click here to see a daily report of all COVID-19 cases in the TDCJ system.

“The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is thought of as a family. We work together, protect together and now mourn together,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “This loss is even greater because it affects so many. Officer Johnson’s wife, father, step-mother, uncle, and sister-in-law all are TDCJ Officers. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family. We thank all for their service. Eric Johnson will not be forgotten.”

“Officer Johnson was best known for having a constant smile, positive word of encouragement, and an over the top personality. He was well respected and liked by everyone he came in to contact with, said Byrd Unit Assistant Warden Michael James. “The passing of Officer Johnson is a great loss to the Byrd Unit, he will be sorely missed and always remembered.”

Officer Eric Johnson leaves behind his wife Charity, and four children.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has had fourteen employees who have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

