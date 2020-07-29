Advertisement

Funding to Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds absent from proposed city budget

Downtown Bryan Association will operate in a new capacity.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Jul. 29, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan is no longer planning to fund the Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds in 2021. They were both absent from a draft of the budget proposal presented to city council on Tuesday night.

Although they may not get funding from the city, the Downtown Bryan Association will still operate.

“The Downtown Bryan Association will continue to exist, just the scope of its responsibilities and its mission might change a little bit with this transition,” said Katelyn Brown, the interim executive director of the Downtown Bryan Association.

Destination Bryan will be taking over tourism efforts for the city. Money usually budgeted for Downtown Bryan, Texas Reds, and Experience BCS now makes up the budget for Destination Bryan.

“COVID has not only affected the cities budget but then these outside agencies like ourselves who receive funding and of course we historically been funded through the hotel occupancy tax which of course has taken a huge hit through these time,” said Brown.

John Friebele, the executive director for Destination Bryan, says the Downtown Bryan Association still has a role to play.

“That board will determine over the course of the next several months working with us to understand what we’re going to be covering, what may still not be covered so that they can look at that, but ideally all of their efforts are going to be incorporated into this new organization,” said Freibele.

They’ll also be looking into keeping Texas Reds going.

“We’re going to continue to look at Texas Reds. It’s a marquee event. Not just Texas Reds, there’s First Fridays and how can we expand on those as well,” said Friebele.

“I think in the end Downtown will continue the center piece of our community and tourism, and so again what we have in Downtown Bryan will continue to exist just a little bit differently," said Brown.

Brown says their funding needs are still to be determined. The board of directors is continuing to work with the city and Destination Bryan to figure it out.

For the FY 2021 General Fund presentation click here.

