Heating Up Before Weak Front Arrives

By Erika Paige
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s been breezy out there and we’ll hold onto some decent wind gusts through the overnight hours and into Thursday. The uptick in wind speeds is a subtle hint that things are starting to change as we wrap up the week and the month of July. Unlike Wednesday’s rain chances, we’re turning down the water works a bit Thursday as high pressure inches a little closer to help keep us on the drier side Thursday afternoon. But, the rain chance looks to make a return by Friday.

The northern half of the area has been placed under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms as a weak “cold” frontal boundary slips south. This boundary doesn’t bring much in the way of cooler weather but it will act as a focus for rain and storms Friday into Saturday. There are still a lot of questions surrounding Friday’s severe potential with the biggest question being if gusty winds race out ahead of the front limiting the severe potential Friday afternoon and evening. Still, we’ll be monitoring for strong gusty winds and heavy rain accompanying the line of storms to wrap up the week.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-15, gusting to 20 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for an isolated shower or storm. High: 97. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe. High: 98. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

