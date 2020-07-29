IL Texas preparing for online and in-person classes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Making the right choices to help students get the best education possible no matter how they go to class is a top priority for school leaders and parents across the Brazos Valley.

“If they’re not comfortable sending their kid on campus right now they can feel assured that their kid is not going to fall behind,” said Caitlin Madison, IL Texas Executive Director of Communications.

Texas A&M University Teaching, Learning, and Culture Professor Kay Wijekumar says online learning can be beneficial.

“Depending on the resources that are provided and the kind of instruction that is actually delivered, children can learn very effectively,” said Wijekumar.

Schools like IL Texas are planning to provide in-person learning and two online options.

“Under our IL Texas virtual school program, the students show up first thing in the morning every day. They interact live with their teachers and their students. They go through a completely normal school day they’re just doing it over zoom,” said Madison.

Madison says a second option was designed to provide more flexibility for families.

“Those families who maybe their kid has to go to child care during the day and so they can’t necessarily be in front of a computer at a certain time to make sure they’re in their certain classes but we record the lesson we provide them with instructional materials and videos,” said Madison.

Wijekumar says having synchronous and asynchronous help with student’s different learning styles but parents should keep track of their child’s progress.

“If you see that your child seems to be struggling and not doing that well in this system do check in with the teacher,” said Wijekumar

Wijekumar says children adapt quickly but parents can help that process by staying informed.

"The main things that parents should work out with the school is what actually is required, what's the timeline and what's the schedule," said Wijekumar

IL Texas will also provide an in-person learning option. Some policies they have put in place are daily screenings and temperature checks, requiring masks for all ages and social distancing practices.

“We’re going to make sure that we have programs in place for our families to take advantage of and that we’re keeping our students, our teachers, our staff safe at the same time,” said Madison.

