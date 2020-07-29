Advertisement

Local restaurant could be evicted due to unpaid bills

AdventGX is asking Ronin to surrender possession of the property by Friday, August 7 if an agreement is in place by that time.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -AdventGX, owner of Ice House on Main in downtown Bryan, has filed a petition in court to collect past due rent and property tax from Bryan restaurant Ronin.

According to AdventGX’s attorney Steven Steele, accounting reflects Ronin owes rent from November 2019 through at least March 2020. The farm-to-table concept restaurant also owes their portion of property tax for 2019 per the terms of its lease agreement.

A petition has been filed by AdventGX in district court which, per Texas property code, allows AdventGX, the property landlord, to post a notice at the restaurant and change the locks, according to Steele.

AdventGX has asked the restaurant owner’s, Amanda and Brian Light, to surrender possession of the property by Friday, August 7, if they do not come to an agreement with AdventGX, according to Steele.

Steele hopes things do not come to that and they are still hoping to work things out with Ronin so the restaurant can stay open but AdventGX says it needs to meet it’s own financial obligations.

When asked about the current situation, Amanda Light told KBTX’s Fallon Appleton in a written statement:

“We are grateful for the City of Bryan and our community filled with family, friends, our team, partners, farmers and purveyors. At this time, we are doing all that we are able to ensure normal operation. We aim to reach an agreement as soon as possible. We want nothing more than to continue to serve the Brazos County for years to come. “

According to Ronin, “people are able to stay up-to-date, make reservations, to-go orders, keep up with our hours/news/etc by following us on social and our website.”

