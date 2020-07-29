Advertisement

New restaurant brings a taste of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula to College Station

Costa Vida is now open in College Station offering a menu that can cater to many lifestyles.
Costa Vida Salad
Costa Vida Salad
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Now open in College Station, Costa Vida offers flavors of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula that can also accommodate various dietary needs and lifestyles.

Costa Vida is not your traditional Tex-Mex style cuisine. Instead, the fast-casual concept offers a more coastal Baja take to your favorite Mexican cuisine. Additionally, a lot of the food can be customized to meet a variety of dietary preferences and restrictions, and that’s one of the reasons why franchise owner Holly Johnson decided to open the restaurant in College Station.

“We try really hard to have different options for people with dietary restrictions and needs. My mom in particular has celiac, and so it was very important to me to open a restaurant where she could feel safe eating.”

Holly Johnston, Costa Vida Franchise Owner

From Shrimp tacos to burritos to tacos to salads and more, the options are endless at Costa Vida.

“We have a lot of vibrant, citrus, salty, sweet, fresh flavors. We do everything from whole foods, so you can taste the freshness, and so it’s a great bite in your mouth with whatever you choose to eat from us,” said Johnson.

Unlike your classic dining establishment, Costa Vida operates on a grab and go, model, which Johson says makes it perfect for someone on the go or just has time to get food during their lunch break. Customers have the option to order online, use the drive-through, order through third party delivery services, or eat inside. To view the menu, click here.

Johnson prides Costa Vida on a friendly staff and vibrant atmosphere.

“We have a very vibrant uplifting atmosphere and we just want families to come in, businesses, business meetings whatever the case may be, we want everyone to feel welcome here.”

Holly Johnston, Costa Vida Franchise Owner

Ready to try Costa Vida for yourself?

Costa Vida is located at 4501 Mills Park Circle Suite 100 in College Station. They are open Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Caption

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 7/28

Updated: 9 hours ago
Tuesday Night Weather Update 7/28 | News Three At Ten

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: moments ago

News

Costa Vida now open in College Station

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

College Station man arrested during ongoing narcotics investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
College Station police arrested Jaydon Velasquez, 18, Tuesday as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Latest News

News

A&M police release video used to help close case deemed a hoax involving racist letters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Detectives say the student who reported finding the racist notes on his car placed them there himself

News

BearX temporarily restricting visitors from Harris, Fort Bend and Travis Counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
To minimize the spread of COVID-19, BearX Daycation Resort in College Station is limiting the number of guests they will allow at The Cove along with restricting visitors from high-risk counties

News

Park West surveillance video

Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas A&M police have released surveillance video from its investigation.

News

TDCJ Correctional Officer passes away after battle with Covid-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By An'Jonae Woodson
Officer Eric Johnson leaves behind a wife and four children.

News

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Bryan council gets first look at proposed budget for FY 2021

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Karla Castillo
Bryan city council members got their first look at next year’s budget.