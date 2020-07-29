New restaurant brings a taste of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Now open in College Station, Costa Vida offers flavors of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula that can also accommodate various dietary needs and lifestyles.

Costa Vida is not your traditional Tex-Mex style cuisine. Instead, the fast-casual concept offers a more coastal Baja take to your favorite Mexican cuisine. Additionally, a lot of the food can be customized to meet a variety of dietary preferences and restrictions, and that’s one of the reasons why franchise owner Holly Johnson decided to open the restaurant in College Station.

“We try really hard to have different options for people with dietary restrictions and needs. My mom in particular has celiac, and so it was very important to me to open a restaurant where she could feel safe eating.”

From Shrimp tacos to burritos to tacos to salads and more, the options are endless at Costa Vida.

“We have a lot of vibrant, citrus, salty, sweet, fresh flavors. We do everything from whole foods, so you can taste the freshness, and so it’s a great bite in your mouth with whatever you choose to eat from us,” said Johnson.

Unlike your classic dining establishment, Costa Vida operates on a grab and go, model, which Johson says makes it perfect for someone on the go or just has time to get food during their lunch break. Customers have the option to order online, use the drive-through, order through third party delivery services, or eat inside. To view the menu, click here.

Johnson prides Costa Vida on a friendly staff and vibrant atmosphere.

“We have a very vibrant uplifting atmosphere and we just want families to come in, businesses, business meetings whatever the case may be, we want everyone to feel welcome here.”

Ready to try Costa Vida for yourself?

Costa Vida is located at 4501 Mills Park Circle Suite 100 in College Station. They are open Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

