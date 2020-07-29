Advertisement

Police: Man linked to white supremacy group sparked Minneapolis riots over Floyd

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (Gray News) - Police say a man captured on surveillance video breaking windows at a south Minneapolis auto parts store in the days after George Floyd’s death is a Hell’s Angels member who was bent on stirring up social unrest.

The man was dubbed “Umbrella Man” for his all-black get-up. His actions soon led to an arson fire May 27 that police say was the first of several that transformed peaceful protests into chaos. The fires spread and caused an estimated $500 million in damage.

“The actions of this person created an atmosphere of hostility and tension … this individual’s sole aim was to incite violence,” said Minneapolis police, as cited by WCCO.

The Star Tribune reports a Minneapolis police arson investigator wrote in a search warrant affidavit police identified the 32-year-old suspect through an emailed tip last week.

The search warrant says the man is a known associate of the Aryan Cowboys, a prison gang out of Minnesota and Kentucky. The tip claims he wanted to “sow discord and racial unrest,” WCCO reports.

Police have also linked him to a June incident in Stillwater, Minnesota, where a Muslim woman was harassed by a motorcycle club wearing Aryan Cowboy leather vests.

A Minneapolis police spokesman tells The Associated Press the investigation is open and active.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 7/28

Updated: 21 hours ago
Tuesday Night Weather Update 7/28 | News Three At Ten

News

Bryan council gets first look at proposed budget for FY 2021

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Karla Castillo
Bryan city council members got their first look at next year’s budget.

National

Minneapolis police identify suspect believed to have escalated violence during Floyd protests

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
The man was dubbed “Umbrella Man” for his all-black get-up. His actions led to an arson fire that police say was the first of several that transformed peaceful protests into chaos.

National

Woman's death in great white shark attack shocks Maine community

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Officials say the shark fatally bit the 63-year-old victim while she was swimming off Bailey Island.

Latest News

News

Brenham ISD pushes back school start date

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
The school district’s board of trustees voted Tuesday to move the first day of school from Wednesday, August 19 to Tuesday, August 25.

News

Experts say new FUJIFILM vaccine manufacturing to have great impact on local economy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Economic impact of new FUJIFILM announcement on the Brazos Valley

News

Better Business Bureau warns about scam involving car decals

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
BBB is warning of a recent local scam

News

Local bars frustrated with no timeline on reopening

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Experts say new FUJIFILM vaccine manufacturing to have great impact on local economy

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Better Business Bureau warns about scam involving car decals

Updated: 2 hours ago