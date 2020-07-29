Quick dip in rain chance, watching weekend “cold” front

A microburst occurred near Easterwood Airport earlier this afternoon as winds gusted to 69 mph at the airport and prompted a severe thunderstorm warning earlier today. That’s the tricky thing about summertime storms...as temperatures sit in the mid 90s and these popup showers/storms collapse, they’re efficient wind producers and rain makers leaving behind some rain-cooled mid 70 degree air. We don’t expect this to become a pattern the next several days, but temperatures are forecast for the mid 90s each afternoon and rain chances are present for some that gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning will need to be monitored each afternoon as these showers and storms develop.

Due to the rain, patchy fog may greet you as you step out the door the next couple of mornings before clouds give way to some sunshine through the afternoon hours. If you’re one of the lucky ones to find yourself under a passing downpour, a quick 0.5″ to 1″ of rain cannot be ruled out. By the end of the weekend, we say goodbye to the better rain chances and bring back more sunshine and near 100° heat.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 94. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Fog possible by early morning. Low: 76. Wind: SSE 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. High: 97. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Fog possible by early morning. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.