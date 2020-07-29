Advertisement

Quieter Thursday before rain chances and small severe potential work back in Friday

After a few days of scattered rainfall, Thursday looks to be a quieter day before a weak summer cold front tries to bring back the rain chances.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a busier first half of the week, things look to quiet down a bit Thursday before the better chances for rain return Friday.

The remainder of Wednesday’s rain activity will fizzle out as the sun sets, and temperatures look to climb down into the mid 70s by the time many wake up Thursday morning. A sea breeze boundary will try to fire up a few isolated showers Thursday, but overall the day is looking to be much quieter thanks to high pressure trying to work its way in.

A sea breeze boundary will try to bring a few isolated showers to the Brazos Valley Thursday.(KBTX)

As Friday approaches, a weak summer cold front sets up in North Texas. Though it won’t provide a ton of cooling to the Brazos Valley, it could bring increasing clouds and shower/storm activity across the area Friday night and into the weekend, which could help give a little bit of relief.

A weak summer cold front sets up in North Texas on Friday and tries to bring some shower/storm activity to the Brazos Valley.(KBTX)

We’ll call it a 30% chance for showers and storms for both Friday and Saturday and watch to see how far south this activity can travel.

Even though the rain won’t be for everybody, the Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the Brazos Valley under a 1 out of 5 risk for seeing some kind of severe activity before the weekend is over.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the Brazos Valley in a one out of five risk for seeing some kind of severe weather through Friday night.(KBTX)

Biggest concerns that we’ll be watching for if a few of these storms do become severe include heavy rainfall, gusty winds, small hail and the low possibility for a brief spin-up.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the Brazos Valley in one out of five risk for seeing some type of severe weather Friday.(KBTX)

We’ll keep eyes on it, and as always, keep your PinPoint Weather App nearby so that we can get you the latest on any developing storms nearby.

