Sam Houston State University release new information about fall semester

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University says that restarting its campus during the COVID-19 pandemic is going to require everyone to come together to help protect fellow Bearkats.

The University has unveiled what it’s calling “A New Start to 2020.”

SHSU says it’s adopting a blended format that is already requiring face coverings on campus.

The university says blended courses allow students to learn as much as possible and spend time with their classmates.

In a blended course, more than half of the instruction is done from a social distance.

Here are a couple of examples SHSU shared on its website of a blended course:

A T-Th course might split the class into two groups. Each group attends in-person either Tuesday or Thursday (while the other group participates via Zoom).

A large MWF course might split the class into three groups. Each group attends face-to-face in the classroom one day each week while the other two groups participate with Zoom.

The first 3 weeks of a course are taught face-to-face (either in a larger room or in smaller groups) while the remainder is taught online, with exams proctored face-to-face in a large room every other week.

Students may reach out to their instructors and request permission to take their classes virtually.

Face coverings are also being required on campus in the fall.

For more information about blended courses, view the student FAQ.

You can also find out more information about SHSU’s full reopening plan here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.