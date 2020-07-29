Second round of stimulus checks likely, but issues still remain with originals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congressional Republicans and Democrats are still divided on the terms included in the newest economic stimulus bill. But what both sides can agree on is another round of stimulus checks to taxpayers.

The initial wave of stimulus checks earlier this year resulted in a number of “glitches,” including payments sent to dead people and wealthy foreign nationals not living in the United States.

First News at Four sat down with Michelle Singletary, a personal finance columnist for The Washington Post, to discuss how these issues will be resolved in this highly anticipated second round of stimulus checks.

As members of both the House and Senate work to create bipartisan legislation that meets the needs of the nation and the demands of both sides, the IRS is working to solve issues and deliver stimulus checks to those who still haven’t received theirs.

Singletary says the initial roll-out plan by the IRS was inherently flawed because it didn’t have an option for non-filers to report their dependents.

“There were lots of issues in terms of just knowing they have to do this,” Singletary explains.

She goes on to say that the IRS did not have a proper system to communicate what needed to be done in order to make sure everyone got the check they were entitled to.

“The IRS at this point is saying ‘If you missed that deadline, you can’t get that payment,‘” Singletary says.

She says most of the people who are still struggling to get these checks are those who desperately need this money.

“It’s very difficult to get these payments to millions of people,” Singletary says, “but if they’re going to do this again, they need to fix these issues.

Read Singletary’s full column on the issue here.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

