Advertisement

Somerville police chief retiring, three officers resign

Craig Wise's last day is July 31.
Somerville Police Chief Craig Wise is set to retire effective July 31. Three officers have also turned in resignation letters.
Somerville Police Chief Craig Wise is set to retire effective July 31. Three officers have also turned in resignation letters.(KBTX TV)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Somerville is searching for a new police chief following the resignation of Craig Wise. According to City Administrator Danny Segundo, Wise turned in a resignation letter on July 17 announcing his retirement effective Friday, July 31.

In addition to Wise’s retirement, Segundo said three officers are also leaving the department. Their last day is also set for July 31.

The moves come just weeks after Chief Wise told KBTX’s Karla Castillo he did not plan to leave the department, despite calls from Mayor Michael Bradford to resign. Bradford called for Wise and Segundo to quit their jobs during a discussion about possibly rehiring Chauna Thompson as a member of the Somerville Police Department.

Community leaders protested her potential employment with the Somerville Police Department. Thompson had charges dropped against her following the death of a Houston man in 2017. Cell phone video showed her helping restrain John Hernandez outside a restaurant, while her husband, Terry, put him in a choke-hold. Hernandez died following the incident. At the time, Thomas was an off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. She was later fired from that job.

The changes could leave Somerville PD with just two officers. Segundo said they have been in touch with the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office and will receive help from deputies as they work to continue providing coverage for Somerville residents.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 7/28

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tuesday Night Weather Update 7/28 | News Three At Ten

News

Waller County issues burn ban until further notice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
Waller County joins Milam, Robertson, and Lee counties in the growing list of burn bans across the Brazos Valley.

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms 32 new COIVD-19 cases, 613 active cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

New restaurant brings a taste of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula to College Station

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Costa Vida is now open in College Station offering Mexican Cuisine with a taste of the Baja Pennisula.

News

Costa Vida now open in College Station

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

College Station man arrested during ongoing narcotics investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
College Station police arrested Jaydon Velasquez, 18, Tuesday as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

News

A&M police release video used to help close case deemed a hoax involving racist letters

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Detectives say the student who reported finding the racist notes on his car placed them there himself

News

BearX temporarily restricting visitors from Harris, Fort Bend and Travis Counties

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
To minimize the spread of COVID-19, BearX Daycation Resort in College Station is limiting the number of guests they will allow at The Cove along with restricting visitors from high-risk counties

News

Park West surveillance video

Updated: 6 hours ago
Texas A&M police have released surveillance video from its investigation.