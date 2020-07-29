Somerville police chief retiring, three officers resign

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Somerville is searching for a new police chief following the resignation of Craig Wise. According to City Administrator Danny Segundo, Wise turned in a resignation letter on July 17 announcing his retirement effective Friday, July 31.

In addition to Wise’s retirement, Segundo said three officers are also leaving the department. Their last day is also set for July 31.

The moves come just weeks after Chief Wise told KBTX’s Karla Castillo he did not plan to leave the department, despite calls from Mayor Michael Bradford to resign. Bradford called for Wise and Segundo to quit their jobs during a discussion about possibly rehiring Chauna Thompson as a member of the Somerville Police Department.

Community leaders protested her potential employment with the Somerville Police Department. Thompson had charges dropped against her following the death of a Houston man in 2017. Cell phone video showed her helping restrain John Hernandez outside a restaurant, while her husband, Terry, put him in a choke-hold. Hernandez died following the incident. At the time, Thomas was an off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. She was later fired from that job.

The changes could leave Somerville PD with just two officers. Segundo said they have been in touch with the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office and will receive help from deputies as they work to continue providing coverage for Somerville residents.

