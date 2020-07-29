Texas Association of Business launches new coalition to look at highway and infrastructure needs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - How will the state take care of growing transportation needs?

The Texas Association of Business says public-private partnerships are the answer. They launched a “Keep Texas Moving Coalition” for our area Wednesday morning.

The state is anticipating a nearly $5 billion budget shortfall as COVID-19 has impacted the economy and also lowered oil prices. The state relies heavily on those revenues and sales taxes.

The Texas Association of Business gave their recommendations Wednesday morning during a virtual webinar. They said there’s simply not enough state money to fund all the projects needed in the Lone Star State.

”The need for improving and expanding our Texas roadways is outstripping available funding,” said Aaron Cox, The Texas Association of Business Vice President.

He says they have ideas to create jobs and give drivers new options.

“Keep Texas Moving believes Texas should once again turn to the private sector to leverage public-private-partnerships and traffic management solutions like optional toll lanes for motorists and trucks who choose to use them to address the crisis facing our states’ transportation system,” said Cox.

We asked Cox about his messages to drivers who have concerns about more toll lanes being built.

“Some people who are concerned about that need to understand that even in that instance they still have choice. They have choice whether or not to drive those and the ability for us to move some of those folks who are not doing the daily commute thing or moving just you know short distances to have that option pulling them out of the other lanes frees up roads for everyone,” said Cox.

Local transportation leaders say there’s not enough public or political support for toll projects in Brazos County but they’ve looked at Highway 6 and FM 2818 as candidates in the past.

Local drivers told us they’d be more sold on the idea if the toll lanes were optional rather than an entire road costing more to drive on.

”We have a lot of people who pass through town,” said Felicia Woods, a lifelong Bryan resident.

Some drivers we spoke with like Woods were worried about timing during COVID-19.

”People going on trips is limited because they’re scared of this COVID and you know it’s just not safe right now to do a lot of traveling,” said Woods.

”I know for some people it could be costly and an added expense,” said Mickal Lewis of Bryan. She told us she uses an EZ Tag regularly to go to her hometown of Nederland.

“I guess for someone like my age group it actually does not bother me to pay the toll roads,” said Lewis.

Cox added P- 3′s have been used for transportation projects before.

”We need every tool in the tool box to improve our transportation and infrastructure to accommodate growth and job creation,” said Cox.

A recent poll by Morning Consult found 72 percent of Texas voters support public-private partnerships as a way to fund highway and other infrastructure projects.

84 percent of Texas voters said in that poll it’s important for Texas leaders to address infrastructure next year, but Regional Mobility Authority of Brazos County said Wednesday they don’t plan to pursue toll roads until there is enough public support for them.

We have more information on Keep Texas Moving here.

