Treat of the Day: Katelyn Brown wins community award

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Katelyn Brown, on receiving the the 2020 Community Champion award from the Experience BCS Tourism Impact Awards.

Katelyn is the interim executive director of the Downtown Bryan Association.

She’s responsible for spearheading the creation of the #AtHomeinBCS campaign which brought together multiple community organizations to help promote BCS during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding to Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds absent from proposed city budget

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
6PM: Texas Association of Business launches new coalition to look at highway and infrastructure needs

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Tuesday Night Weather Update 7/28

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuesday Night Weather Update 7/28 | News Three At Ten

IL Texas preparing for online and in-person classes

Updated: 42 minutes ago
By Mekena Rodriguez
IL Texas charter school is preparing for students to return to school or provide them with two online learning options.

Quieter Thursday before rain chances and small severe potential work back in Friday

Updated: 48 minutes ago
By Mia Montgomery
Thursday looks to be a quieter day across the Brazos Valley before the rain/storm chances and small severe potential return Friday.

Sam Houston State University release new information about fall semester

Updated: 53 minutes ago
By Heather Falls
Sam Houston State University says it will implement a blended format in the fall

Funding to Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds absent from proposed city budget

Updated: 56 minutes ago
By Jessica Gruenling
The City of Bryan is no longer planning to fund the Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds in 2021. They were both absent from a draft of the budget proposal presented to city council on Tuesday night.

Texas Association of Business launches new coalition to look at highway and infrastructure needs

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Clay Falls
The Texas Association of Business thinks public-private partnerships can assist with the state's transportation needs.

Texas Association of Business launches new coalition to look at highway and infrastructure needs

Updated: 1 hour ago
Somerville police chief retiring, three officers resign

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Karla Castillo
Somerville Police Chief Craig Wise is set to retire from the department effective July 31. Three other officers have also resigned.