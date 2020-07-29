Treat of the Day: Katelyn Brown wins community award

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Katelyn Brown, on receiving the the 2020 Community Champion award from the Experience BCS Tourism Impact Awards.

Katelyn is the interim executive director of the Downtown Bryan Association.

She’s responsible for spearheading the creation of the #AtHomeinBCS campaign which brought together multiple community organizations to help promote BCS during the COVID-19 pandemic.

