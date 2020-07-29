Waller County issues burn ban until further notice

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Waller County Commissioners Court has issued a burn ban that will remain in effect until further notice.

Under this burn ban, outdoor burning is prohibited.

Waller County joins Milam, Robertson, and Lee counties in the growing list of burn bans across the Brazos Valley. Even though portions of the area have seen pockets of scattered rain over the past few days and we could see a few more before the upcoming weekend is over, we are gearing up to head into the hottest part of the year.

Keep checking back for updates to ongoing burn bans across the Brazos Valley.

Waller County joins Lee, Milam and Robertson counties in issuing a burn ban. (KBTX)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.