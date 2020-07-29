Advertisement

Waller County issues burn ban until further notice

Waller County marks the fourth county to issue a burn ban in the Brazos Valley.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Waller County Commissioners Court has issued a burn ban that will remain in effect until further notice.

Under this burn ban, outdoor burning is prohibited.

Waller County joins Milam, Robertson, and Lee counties in the growing list of burn bans across the Brazos Valley. Even though portions of the area have seen pockets of scattered rain over the past few days and we could see a few more before the upcoming weekend is over, we are gearing up to head into the hottest part of the year.

Keep checking back for updates to ongoing burn bans across the Brazos Valley.

