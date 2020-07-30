Brazos County Commissioners get updated on hail damage losses during budget meeting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners had their first budget meeting Thursday and they expect to take a hit from the hail storm in May.

Commissioners were briefed on the damage their buildings suffered from that spring storm, including $12 million of roof damage to about 60 county buildings.

Judge Duane Peters said he wants to have discussions about a bond to help pay for repairs and fund capital projects. Their insurance will cover some of the damage but they’ll still have to pay millions of dollars. Some of the roofs will need to be upgraded to be stronger against future hail storms.

”I mean you know with interest rates as low as they are right now, it may seem like to actually borrow with a bond, 20 year bond to take care of some of these capital projects and including the roof,” said Peters.

Judge Peters said they would likely look at certificates of obligation if they decide to move forward with a bond. He also doesn’t want to raise the tax rate if they have one. Each county department is also looking at 10 percent budget cuts.

