Advertisement

Brazos County Commissioners get updated on hail damage losses during budget meeting

Around 60 county buildings were damaged in the May hail storm.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners had their first budget meeting Thursday and they expect to take a hit from the hail storm in May.

Commissioners were briefed on the damage their buildings suffered from that spring storm, including $12 million of roof damage to about 60 county buildings.

Judge Duane Peters said he wants to have discussions about a bond to help pay for repairs and fund capital projects. Their insurance will cover some of the damage but they’ll still have to pay millions of dollars. Some of the roofs will need to be upgraded to be stronger against future hail storms.

”I mean you know with interest rates as low as they are right now, it may seem like to actually borrow with a bond, 20 year bond to take care of some of these capital projects and including the roof,” said Peters.

Judge Peters said they would likely look at certificates of obligation if they decide to move forward with a bond. He also doesn’t want to raise the tax rate if they have one. Each county department is also looking at 10 percent budget cuts.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Funding to Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds absent from proposed city budget

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station ISD pushes start date back

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

6PM: Texas Association of Business launches new coalition to look at highway and infrastructure needs

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Proposed College Station budget includes $3.3 million for tourism

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

City of Bryan Capital Projects

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Thursday Evening Weather Update 7/30

Updated: 22 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Messina Hof marks yearly harvest with 43rd Annual Harvest Festival

Updated: 21 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Treat of the Day: Lester Banks receives Civilian Service Citation

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Lester Banks Jr. continues to be a leader in our community in any way he can.

News

Ronin remaining open for foreseeable future after coming to interim agreement with landlord

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
If they hadn't come to an agreement, the restaurant owners would have had to surrender the possession of the property.

News

A look at the City of Bryan’s proposed 2021 budget

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Friday, the City of Bryan will release its formal budget for 2021. It includes spending cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but still sets out new projects with no plans to raise the tax rate.

News

Brazos County Commissioners get updated on hail damage losses during budget meeting

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.