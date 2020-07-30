Brazos County confirms 37 new COVID-19 cases, active cases continue to fall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 37 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 597 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 45 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

31 people are currently hospitalized. Two people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,208 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,850. There have been 28,834 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 65 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 75 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 345

77802: 331

77803: 1,091

77805: 8

77806: 6

77807: 245

77808: 188

77840: 672

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 7

77845: 882

77859: 1

77866: 3

77868: 8

77881: 2

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 76 209 Brazos 597 3,850 Burleson 84 228 Grimes 234 804 Houston 71 161 Lee 48 146 Leon 47 135 Madison 516 633 Milam 42 302 Montgomery 2,543 5,990 Robertson 123 217 San Jacinto 45 138 Trinity 46 122 Walker 671 3,043 Waller 121 387 Washington 111 452

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 394 staffed hospital beds with 103 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 4 available ICU beds and 45 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 69 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 76 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 209 total cases and 121 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 84 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 228 total cases, and 137 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 234 active cases. There have been 804 total cases and 132 recoveries. There have been 534 total TDCJ cases.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 161 total cases of COVID-19. There are 58 active cases and 88 cases are recovered. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has 13 active cases.

Lee County has reported 48 active cases. The county has a total of 146 cases, with 86 recoveries and 10 deaths.

Leon County currently has 47 active cases. The county has 135 total cases, with 82 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 516 active cases. The county has a total of 633 cases with 115 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 42 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 302 total cases and 260 recovered cases. There are currently four patients hospitalized, and three COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,543 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 5,990 total cases and 3,285 recovered cases. There are currently 55 people hospitalized, and there have been 57 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 123 active COVID-19 cases, with 217 total cases. Currently, 94 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 70

77856 - 27

77837 - 13

76629 - 12

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 45 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 138 cases with 85 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 46 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 122 total cases with 69 recoveries.

Walker County has 3,043 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 671 cases are active in the community and 418 are recovered community cases. 1,954 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 121 active cases of COVID-19. There are 387 total cases and 266 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 111 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 452 total cases with 302 recoveries and 38 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 145,771 active cases and 251,346 recoveries. There have been 403,307 total cases reported and 3,539,368 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 6,190 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 67,660 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 29 at 3:50 p.m.

