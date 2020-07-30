Calvert Volunteer Fire Department member passes away

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Volunteer Fire Department announced auxiliary member, Dorinda Jackson, has passed away. Jackson was the wife of CVFD’s Chief Joe Jackson for 50 years.

Funeral arrangements for Dorinda Jackson will be held on Friday, July 31, at 2 p.m. at the Robertson County Cowboy Church in Franklin, Texas. The funeral will be followed by a burial at Sunnyside Cemetery, and a fellowship at the Calvert Fire Station.

Apparatuses are welcome, and there will be a procession from the church to the cemetery.

