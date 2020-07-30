Advertisement

Calvert Volunteer Fire Department member passes away

Calvert Volunteer Fire Department
Calvert Volunteer Fire Department(KBTX)
By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Volunteer Fire Department announced auxiliary member, Dorinda Jackson, has passed away. Jackson was the wife of CVFD’s Chief Joe Jackson for 50 years.

Funeral arrangements for Dorinda Jackson will be held on Friday, July 31, at 2 p.m. at the Robertson County Cowboy Church in Franklin, Texas. The funeral will be followed by a burial at Sunnyside Cemetery, and a fellowship at the Calvert Fire Station.

Apparatuses are welcome, and there will be a procession from the church to the cemetery.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Funding to Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds absent from proposed city budget

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

6PM: Texas Association of Business launches new coalition to look at highway and infrastructure needs

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Proposed College Station budget includes $3.3 million for tourism

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

National Politics

Trump floats November election delay - but he can’t do that

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
The dates of federal elections are set by Congress, and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.

Latest News

News

Proposed College Station budget includes $3.3 million for tourism

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
College Station City Council wrapped up its three-day budget workshop with plans to increase tourism and cuts to funding for outside agencies.

News

Final suspect arrested after deadly Bryan shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Police arrested a third suspect in connection to the shooting death of Derrick O'Bryant Smith.

News

Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Caribbean

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
Tropical Storm Isaias becomes the ninth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

News

Local restaurant owners say they are struggling as pandemic continues

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Owners of local restaurants say they are struggling during this pandemic.

News

New upscale Mexican restaurant coming to Century Square

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Poppy closes doors, new Mexican restaurant to open soon

News

IL Texas preparing for online and in-person classes

Updated: 12 hours ago