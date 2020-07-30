College Station ISD pushes start date back

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station ISD school board unanimously to push the start date for the 2020-2021 school year back.

The meeting began at 5 p.m. on Thursday, it took less than 20 minutes to decide to move the start date from Aug. 13 to Aug. 18.

College Station ISD will welcome back students in less than three weeks.

They’ve been working a survey for parents and guardians about the school year and learning options.

School Board President Michael Schaefer shared with us his message to parents and guardians and the look at pushing back their start.

“We’re listening to the Brazos County Health District. We’re also listening to the Governor’s’ office we’re also listening to TEA so there’s a lot of moving parts. And I realize some parents get frustrated when they go to our website and they see this and see that but at the end of the day I think everybody will realize that we have two goals. One to educate their kids and the other is to provide safety to them,” said Schaefer.

Parents are asked to choose whether they want virtual versus online instruction by Thursday, July 30.

