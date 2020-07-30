Advertisement

Family members concerned after COVID-19 out break at Brazos County Jail

Twenty-four cases were confirmed at the Detention Center Tuesday.
Brazos County Jail
Brazos County Jail(KBTX)
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Family members of inmates at the Brazos County Detention Center say they’re concerned for their health.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Chris Kirk confirmed to KBTX that 24 inmates have the virus. The inmates who tested positive, along with 10 others, are being quarantined. Kirk said eight of his staff members have tested positive and another nine are being quarantined.

Two dorm units at the facility are on lock down as part of the plan to help slow the spread.

Charlotte Ross has a nephew at the jail. She says inmates haven’t been able to get commissary for about a month because staff members are sick.

“He’s definitely scared. He said he just hopes if he does get it, that he’s able to fight it off. But he’s seen a lot of people, even friends of his, that are taking it really hard. The virus is really bad,” said Ross.

KBTX reached out to the sheriff’s office about some concerns family members had. Detention center officials say all COVID-19 tests are provided at no cost to the inmates, as well as mask. They say inmates who test positive for the virus do not stay with those who do not have the virus.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Funding to Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds absent from proposed city budget

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

6PM: Texas Association of Business launches new coalition to look at highway and infrastructure needs

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 7/28

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tuesday Night Weather Update 7/28 | News Three At Ten

News

Treat of the Day: Katelyn Brown wins community award

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Katelyn Brown, of the Downtown Bryan Association, won an award for her exceptional efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

IL Texas preparing for online and in-person classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
IL Texas charter school is preparing for students to return to school or provide them with two online learning options.

News

Quieter Thursday before rain chances and small severe potential work back in Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
Thursday looks to be a quieter day across the Brazos Valley before the rain/storm chances and small severe potential return Friday.

News

Sam Houston State University release new information about fall semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
Sam Houston State University says it will implement a blended format in the fall

News

Wednesday Evening Weather Update 7/29

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Funding to Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds absent from proposed city budget

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
The City of Bryan is no longer planning to fund the Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds in 2021. They were both absent from a draft of the budget proposal presented to city council on Tuesday night.

News

Texas Association of Business launches new coalition to look at highway and infrastructure needs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
The Texas Association of Business thinks public-private partnerships can assist with the state's transportation needs.