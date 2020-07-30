Family members concerned after COVID-19 out break at Brazos County Jail

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Family members of inmates at the Brazos County Detention Center say they’re concerned for their health.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Chris Kirk confirmed to KBTX that 24 inmates have the virus. The inmates who tested positive, along with 10 others, are being quarantined. Kirk said eight of his staff members have tested positive and another nine are being quarantined.

Two dorm units at the facility are on lock down as part of the plan to help slow the spread.

Charlotte Ross has a nephew at the jail. She says inmates haven’t been able to get commissary for about a month because staff members are sick.

“He’s definitely scared. He said he just hopes if he does get it, that he’s able to fight it off. But he’s seen a lot of people, even friends of his, that are taking it really hard. The virus is really bad,” said Ross.

KBTX reached out to the sheriff’s office about some concerns family members had. Detention center officials say all COVID-19 tests are provided at no cost to the inmates, as well as mask. They say inmates who test positive for the virus do not stay with those who do not have the virus.

