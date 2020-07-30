Advertisement

Final suspect arrested after deadly Bryan shooting

Demetrius Thomas, 25
Demetrius Thomas, 25(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say they have the last suspect in custody from a shooting in June on Clark Street.

Authorities were looking for Demetrius Thomas, 24, and got a tip from Brenham Police on July 29. They say Thomas posted on social media that he was eating at a restaurant in Houston and would be driving back to Bryan that day.

Officers were looking for his vehicle on State Highway 6 and spotted him around 3:45 p.m. They followed him all the way back to Bryan and tried to pull him over. Authorities say he continued driving for almost four miles before pulling over at a convenience store.

Thomas was arrested on four warrants, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm from the June 3 shooting. Two other suspects have already been taken into custody.

