HOT Thursday with eyes on early weekend storm chance

We’ll likely get a break from the blessings of afternoon rain for at least a day before a weak summer front tries to give us some rain and storms to start the weekend. Thursday is hot and breezy with highs nearing 100 and heat index around 105. Though we can’t rule out a stray shower or storm, today should be one of the drier days of the week.

The northern half of the area has been placed under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms as a weak “cold” frontal boundary slips south. This boundary doesn’t bring much in the way of cooler weather but it will act as a focus for rain and storms Friday into Saturday. There are still a lot of questions surrounding Friday’s severe potential with the biggest question being if gusty winds race out ahead of the front limiting the severe potential Friday afternoon and evening. Still, we’ll be monitoring for strong gusty winds and heavy rain accompanying the line of storms to wrap up the week.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for an isolated shower or storm. High: 97. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe. High: 98. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms before midnight. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-15, becoming north 5-10 mph.

