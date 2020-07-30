Local restaurant owners say they are struggling as pandemic continues

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some local restaurant owners say they have been struggling throughout the pandemic, and they need the public’s help to keep their doors open.

Chef Tai Lee owns several restaurants in Bryan and College Station, including Madden’s Casual Gourmet. Lee says he has noticed consumer confidence is very low, especially following restaurant capacity changes from Governor Greg Abbott.

“When the governor tapered it back to 50%, the confidence level has gone down even further,” said Lee. He says he’s only seeing about 30% of his tables filled. Lee thinks it’s because the public is concerned about safety.

To address that, he has placed multiple signs around the restaurant reminding people to practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer. His employees also wear masks and gloves.

“We are definitely suffering a lot more than we anticipated. It is definitely the BCS summertime, where it is historically a lot slower than normal. So we are kind of getting a one-two punch right now,” said Lee.

They are not the only ones. Tuesday, KBTX confirmed that Ronin, a farm-to-table restaurant in Downtown Bryan, could be evicted from their space. According to AdventGX’s attorney Steven Steele, accounting reflects Ronin owes rent from November 2019 through at least March 2020.

Lee says the inability to pay rent right now is, unfortunately, very common.

“I know many restaurant owners, including myself, we are behind on our rents. Graciously enough, our landlords have figured out a deferment program. But it is still a deferment and we still owe money,” said Lee.

David Cantu, General Manager of Porter’s in College Station, says people can help by visiting locally-owned restaurants.

“We will be here. Chain restaurants come and go, but we are committed to the community,” said Cantu.

Porter’s made some changes when the pandemic hit, including offering to-go orders for the first time. Cantu says they are trying to keep a positive attitude and continue offering quality food.

“Eat local, and support the independents. You know, we can’t compete with the chains but they can’t outwork us. That’s what our attitude is,” said Cantu.

