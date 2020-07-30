Local school raising funds for family that lost everything in fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Bryan family is working to get back on their feet after they lost everything they owned in a fire on Monday.

Raquel Rios says her husband and five children were home when the fire started.

"It feels bad you know? Your kids are in there, and you're not there. I was at work at the time," said Rios.

Luckily everyone was safe but Rios says the big question was what were they going to do now.

“As we left they were just asking questions ‘Mom what are we going to do? What’s going to happen?’ I just tell them we’ll be okay,” said Rios.

All the family had were the clothes on their backs and each other.

"It's stressful I mean it's a lot, it's a lot not just for me but for my kids too because they're having to go through this," said Rios.

The Rios family was able to move into a new home across the street on Wednesday but they had nothing to fill it with.

Word got out and the kids' school, Kemp Carver Elementary jumped into action.

"Within minutes my phone was blowing up. 'How can I help? What can I do? What do they need?'", said Alison Boggan Kemp Carver Elementary Principal.

Boggan says they created a GoFundMe page and as donations started showing up at the school they delivered them to the family.

"We've been getting clothes and furniture and food," said Rios

Rios says she’s amazed by the amount of support her family has received.

"I appreciate what the community and our school Kemp Carver is doing for us and whoever donated or is helping us these days. I really appreciate it," said Rios.

Monetary donations can be made on the GoFundMe page. Kemp Carver is accepting donations at the school next week, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

