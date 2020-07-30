Advertisement

Merrill Green to celebrate 90th birthday with drive by parade Saturday

Bryan ISD honors longtime head football coach Merrill Green by renaming stadium in his honor in 2008.
Bryan ISD honors longtime head football coach Merrill Green by renaming stadium in his honor in 2008.
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jul. 29, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For 20 years Merrill Green coached high school football at Bryan High School and in 2008, with his wife Bonnie by his side, was honored by Bryan ISD as the district renamed its football stadium in his honor - Merrill Green Stadium.

Merrill Green preparing for final game in 1991
Merrill Green preparing for final game in 1991

On Saturday Coach Green will celebrate his 90th birthday and his friends and family will be participating in a drive by birthday parade at 3914 Park Meadow Lane in Bryan.

The parade will be Saturday morning beginning at 10:30 and wrapping up at noon.

Merrill Green birthday
Merrill Green birthday

Coach Green is not only known as a legendary high school football coach, but played college football at the University of Oklahoma and high school ball for the Chickasha Chicks.

