Merrill Green to celebrate 90th birthday with drive by parade Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For 20 years Merrill Green coached high school football at Bryan High School and in 2008, with his wife Bonnie by his side, was honored by Bryan ISD as the district renamed its football stadium in his honor - Merrill Green Stadium.

Merrill Green preparing for final game in 1991 (KBTX Sports)

On Saturday Coach Green will celebrate his 90th birthday and his friends and family will be participating in a drive by birthday parade at 3914 Park Meadow Lane in Bryan.

The parade will be Saturday morning beginning at 10:30 and wrapping up at noon.

Merrill Green birthday (Sylvia Franze)

Coach Green is not only known as a legendary high school football coach, but played college football at the University of Oklahoma and high school ball for the Chickasha Chicks.

