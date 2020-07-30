Advertisement

Messina Hof marks yearly harvest with 43rd Annual Harvest Festival

Ready to have a GRAPE, but safe time at a local Vineyard?
Sunrise at Messina Hof Vineyard
Sunrise at Messina Hof Vineyard(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Messina Hof is in the midst of harvesting this year’s grapes, and to celebrate a bountiful harvest, they are hosting their 43rd Annual Harvest Festival.

During the Harvest Festival, guests can take part in the time-honored tradition of grape picking and stomping, go on a winery tour, which includes a tasting, and capture memories in the Big Kahuna photo station. Other options include having a picnic in the vineyard with Gourmet Vineyard Cuisine™ with a brunch box containing a Treberwurst quiche, crisp potato pancake, fresh fruit cup, and chocolate croissant, according to Messina Hof’s website.

There a multiple times the Harvest Festival is taking place on Fridays and Saturdays over the remaining three week period, Aug. 1- Aug. 15. Guests can enjoy a Daytime Harvest which runs from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or a Moonlit Harvest from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

August 15 is the final event of the harvest, the Grand Finale Gala. This event will feature new wine releases, Gourmet Vineyard Cuisine™, and much more. Plus, the vineyard will also announce the winner of The Texas Artist Wine Label Competition, according to Messina Hof’s website.

Tickets to each of the harvests or The Grand Finale Gala can be purchased online here.

To ensure a safe experience for each of these events, Messina Hof has put health and safety protocols in place. According to Messina Hof, to ensure the comfort of guests, we will have the following precautions in place during our Harvest Season:

  • Limited guest count for scheduled Daytime, Moonlit, and Specialty Dinners
  • Individual stomping bins will be provided
  • Hand sanitizing stations
  • Limited-contact wine sales and dining
  • Face coverings (masks)
  • Frequent cleaning and disinfecting of common surfaces
  • Daily cleaning and sanitizing of venue spaces
  • Encouragement of social distancing

About Messina Hof’s Harvest

Wine isn’t flowing at Messina Hof’s bar right now due to Governor Abbott’s Executive Order, but in the crush pad, it’s being poured in record amounts.

Messina Hof’s Paul Bonarrigo and his team have been processing grapes since 2 a.m. Thursday.

Along the way, different wines take different journeys at Messina Hof.

“Each variety likes to be handled differently to be able to make whatever wine style that we are trying to achieve, so there are a lot of different decisions that go into that process of making wine,” said Paul M Bonarrigo, Messina Hof’s CEO and Winemaker. “And then each wine also has different handling like how it’s processed. Is it pressed immediately or does it soak on the skins?”

From there, wine is headed for barrels and bottles before hitting shelves.

“The rest of the time we’re finishing there is quite a few things we do into finishing wines and of course oak aging for the reds and then we bottle for the rest of the year.”

And while the bar may sit quiet, it still looks like a bountiful year at the winery.

“This vineyard here is looking great this year. We are actually looking at close to 50 tons of fruit that we are going to be pulling off this vineyard, which is going to be a record.”

Paul M Bonarrigo, Messina Hof CEO and Winemaker

Click here for more information on Messina Hof’s wines and vineyard.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Funding to Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds absent from proposed city budget

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

6PM: Texas Association of Business launches new coalition to look at highway and infrastructure needs

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Proposed College Station budget includes $3.3 million for tourism

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

“This is the right decision”| Texas A&M eagerly awaits football season despite schedule changes

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The presidents from the Southeastern Conference have announced that the college football league plans to play a 10-game conference-only schedule this fall, according to a statement.

Latest News

News

Thursday Midday Weather Update 7/30

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Caribbean

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
Tropical Storm Isaias becomes the ninth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

National Politics

Trump floats idea of election delay, a virtual impossibility

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
President Donald Trump is for the first time publicly floating a “delay” to the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

News

Free COVID-19 testing in Walker County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Walker County is hosting a free COVID-19 testing event.

News

Weak front could bring rumbly start to the weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
An isolated severe storm is possible Friday afternoon and evening.

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms 37 new COVID-19 cases, active cases continue to fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.