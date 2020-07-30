Messina Hof marks yearly harvest with 43rd Annual Harvest Festival

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Messina Hof is in the midst of harvesting this year’s grapes, and to celebrate a bountiful harvest, they are hosting their 43rd Annual Harvest Festival.

During the Harvest Festival, guests can take part in the time-honored tradition of grape picking and stomping, go on a winery tour, which includes a tasting, and capture memories in the Big Kahuna photo station. Other options include having a picnic in the vineyard with Gourmet Vineyard Cuisine™ with a brunch box containing a Treberwurst quiche, crisp potato pancake, fresh fruit cup, and chocolate croissant, according to Messina Hof’s website.

“Harvest is a time of celebration if you look traditionally back in Europe. We want that same feeling here in Brazos County, and that’s what my parents have always done. The Harvest Festival is about being able to come out, celebrate the beginning of a new vintage and be able to experience what picking grapes, stomping grapes, and the finished product tastes like and really appreciating all those things.”

There a multiple times the Harvest Festival is taking place on Fridays and Saturdays over the remaining three week period, Aug. 1- Aug. 15. Guests can enjoy a Daytime Harvest which runs from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or a Moonlit Harvest from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

August 15 is the final event of the harvest, the Grand Finale Gala. This event will feature new wine releases, Gourmet Vineyard Cuisine™, and much more. Plus, the vineyard will also announce the winner of The Texas Artist Wine Label Competition, according to Messina Hof’s website.

Tickets to each of the harvests or The Grand Finale Gala can be purchased online here.

To ensure a safe experience for each of these events, Messina Hof has put health and safety protocols in place. According to Messina Hof, to ensure the comfort of guests, we will have the following precautions in place during our Harvest Season:

Limited guest count for scheduled Daytime, Moonlit, and Specialty Dinners

Individual stomping bins will be provided

Hand sanitizing stations

Limited-contact wine sales and dining

Face coverings (masks)

Frequent cleaning and disinfecting of common surfaces

Daily cleaning and sanitizing of venue spaces

Encouragement of social distancing

About Messina Hof’s Harvest

Wine isn’t flowing at Messina Hof’s bar right now due to Governor Abbott’s Executive Order, but in the crush pad, it’s being poured in record amounts.

Messina Hof’s Paul Bonarrigo and his team have been processing grapes since 2 a.m. Thursday.

Along the way, different wines take different journeys at Messina Hof.

“Each variety likes to be handled differently to be able to make whatever wine style that we are trying to achieve, so there are a lot of different decisions that go into that process of making wine,” said Paul M Bonarrigo, Messina Hof’s CEO and Winemaker. “And then each wine also has different handling like how it’s processed. Is it pressed immediately or does it soak on the skins?”

From there, wine is headed for barrels and bottles before hitting shelves.

“The rest of the time we’re finishing there is quite a few things we do into finishing wines and of course oak aging for the reds and then we bottle for the rest of the year.”

And while the bar may sit quiet, it still looks like a bountiful year at the winery.

“This vineyard here is looking great this year. We are actually looking at close to 50 tons of fruit that we are going to be pulling off this vineyard, which is going to be a record.”

Click here for more information on Messina Hof’s wines and vineyard.

