Mond Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Kellen Mond pass attempt vs Mississippi State
Kellen Mond pass attempt vs Mississippi State(DJ Shafer-Game Day Photos | KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA – Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named to the 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List, announced Friday by Maxwell Football Club. In addition to the Maxwell Watch List, Mond has been named to the watch list for the O’Brien Award and Wuerffell trophy. The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official. One of the most impactful players in all of college football, Mond is one of two active players in FBS with 7,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards and ranks fourth among active players in total offense. Mond is poised to rewrite the Texas A&M passing record book as he enters the 2020 season within striking distance of the career mark for every passing category. The senior quarterback needs 632 yards, 37 completions and 15 touchdowns to become Texas A&M’s all-time leader in each category. Mond finished second in total offense, third in passing yardage and fifth in passing touchdowns in the Southeastern Conference in 2019. Always a dual-threat, Mond is the sixth quarterback at A&M to cross the 1,000 yard mark on the ground for his career as he stands only 1,225 yards away breaking the A&M career total offense mark. Texas A&M Players on 2020 NCFAA Watch Lists O’Brien Award:

O’Brien Award: Kellen Mond

Doak Walker: Award Isaiah Spiller

Biletnikoff Award: Jhamon Ausbon

John Mackey Award: Jalen Wydermyer

Butkus Award: Anthony Hines III and Buddy Johnson

Nagurski Award: Buddy Johnson

Outland Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. & Kenyon Green

Wuerffel Trophy: Kellen Mond

Hornung Award: Ainias Smith

Maxwell Award: Kellen Mond

