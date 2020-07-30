Advertisement

New upscale Mexican restaurant coming to Century Square

It will replace Poppy in College Station.
Poppy closed, new upscale Mexican restaurant plans to open in 2021.
Poppy closed, new upscale Mexican restaurant plans to open in 2021.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are plans for a new upscale Mexican restaurant to open at Century Square next year.

David Cantu, General Manager of Porter’s, says they have taken over the building where Poppy used to be located. Cantu tells KBTX they plan to name the restaurant “Juanita’s” and offer upscale traditional Mexican food.

It is not clear when Poppy closed its doors. Poppy was a part of The George Hotel and opened at the beginning of 2018.

Cantu says they are working on remodeling the space and hope to have it open by early 2021.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

