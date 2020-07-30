New upscale Mexican restaurant coming to Century Square

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are plans for a new upscale Mexican restaurant to open at Century Square next year.

David Cantu, General Manager of Porter’s, says they have taken over the building where Poppy used to be located. Cantu tells KBTX they plan to name the restaurant “Juanita’s” and offer upscale traditional Mexican food.

It is not clear when Poppy closed its doors. Poppy was a part of The George Hotel and opened at the beginning of 2018.

Cantu says they are working on remodeling the space and hope to have it open by early 2021.

