Proposed College Station budget includes $3.3 million for tourism

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council wrapped up its three-day budget workshop with plans to increase tourism and cuts to funding for outside agencies.

City officials are recommending a tourism budget of $3,320,000 as the city moves away from its partnership with Experience BCS. This would be more than $30,000 less than what the city paid Experience BCS for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Out of that money, roughly $2.2 million would go toward operating and marketing costs, and $1.1 million would be allocated toward grants for College Station Events. Economic Development Director Natalie Ruiz says this is more than the previous grant budget.

”That’s an additional $430,000 that we think is going to be key to rebooking events, bringing more events locally, coming out of COVID as part of that,“ said Ruiz.

The proposed budget also includes reduced funding for many local organizations that receive contributions from the Hotel Tax Fund and General Fund.

Because hotels are losing business during the pandemic, the city is not making as much from the hotel tax. This means local agencies like the BCS Chamber of Commerce, the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, and the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial would be getting 10% less from the city’s Hotel Tax Fund.

The General Fund would payout 5% less to outside agencies like Aggieland Humane Society and the Lions Club. The Brazos County Health District, however, will see 10% more funding as it continues to lead local coronavirus response efforts.

There will be a public hearing on the proposed budget and tax rate on August 13. The council will take a vote on August 27.

