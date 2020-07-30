Advertisement

Proposed College Station budget includes $3.3 million for tourism

$1.1 million will be designated for event grants
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council wrapped up its three-day budget workshop with plans to increase tourism and cuts to funding for outside agencies.

City officials are recommending a tourism budget of $3,320,000 as the city moves away from its partnership with Experience BCS. This would be more than $30,000 less than what the city paid Experience BCS for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Out of that money, roughly $2.2 million would go toward operating and marketing costs, and $1.1 million would be allocated toward grants for College Station Events. Economic Development Director Natalie Ruiz says this is more than the previous grant budget.

”That’s an additional $430,000 that we think is going to be key to rebooking events, bringing more events locally, coming out of COVID as part of that,“ said Ruiz.

The proposed budget also includes reduced funding for many local organizations that receive contributions from the Hotel Tax Fund and General Fund.

Because hotels are losing business during the pandemic, the city is not making as much from the hotel tax. This means local agencies like the BCS Chamber of Commerce, the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, and the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial would be getting 10% less from the city’s Hotel Tax Fund.

The General Fund would payout 5% less to outside agencies like Aggieland Humane Society and the Lions Club. The Brazos County Health District, however, will see 10% more funding as it continues to lead local coronavirus response efforts.

There will be a public hearing on the proposed budget and tax rate on August 13. The council will take a vote on August 27.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Funding to Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds absent from proposed city budget

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

6PM: Texas Association of Business launches new coalition to look at highway and infrastructure needs

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Proposed College Station budget includes $3.3 million for tourism

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

National Politics

Trump floats election ‘delay’ amid claims of voting fraud

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
The dates of federal elections are set by Congress, and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.

Latest News

News

Final suspect arrested after deadly Bryan shooting

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Police arrested a third suspect in connection to the shooting death of Derrick O'Bryant Smith.

News

Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Caribbean

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erika Paige
Tropical Storm Isaias becomes the ninth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

News

Local restaurant owners say they are struggling as pandemic continues

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Owners of local restaurants say they are struggling during this pandemic.

News

New upscale Mexican restaurant coming to Century Square

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Poppy closes doors, new Mexican restaurant to open soon

News

IL Texas preparing for online and in-person classes

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 7/29

Updated: 10 hours ago
Wednesday Night Weather Update 7/29 | News Three At Ten