Ronin remaining open for foreseeable future after coming to interim agreement with landlord

If they hadn't come to an agreement, the restaurant owners would have had to surrender the possession of the property
Ronin will remain open for the foreseeable future after coming to an agreement with their landlord.
By Haley Vyrostek
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Downtown Bryan restaurant will remain open for the foreseeable future after coming to an interim agreement with their landlord, who claimed the restaurant had not paid rent for several months.

On Tuesday, we reported AdventGX, the owner of Ice House on Main in Downtown Bryan, had filed a petition in court to collect past due rent and property tax from Ronin. AdventGX asked the restaurant owners to surrender possession of the property by Friday, Aug. 7, if they could not come to an agreement with AdventGX.

On Thursday, Brian and Amanda Light, the owners of the farm-to-table concept restaurant told KBTX that an interim agreement was made with AdventGX and that they will continue to keep their doors open every Wednesday-Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Light’s say they look forward to continuing to serve the Brazos Valley for the foreseeable future.

“We’re very thankful for the community support we’ve received so far. We look forward to serving everybody for years to come. It’s especially meant a lot to us because of COVID and all of the struggles that all bars and restaurants are going through right now,” said Amanda.

