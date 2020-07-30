SEC appears to be moving toward a 10 game conference schedule in 2020

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday on Texas A&M’s radio show - Studio 12 - Director of Athletics Ross Bjork made the comment that decisions could be coming soon.

The Southeastern Conference has yet to make an official announcement about what the fall football season will look like, but Ross Dellenger with Sports Illustated is reporting that the SEC Athletic Directors have agreed on a 10 game conference only schedule. He goes onto say that the University Presidents are expected to meet on Thursday, but that no decision has been made.

Bjork reiterated the situation is very fluid, “Let’s see where we are at the end of this week. There might be decisions. There might be hey we are still at the yellow light, we’re not at the green light and we’re not at the red light. We’re still at the yellow light that could happen and then we get into next week and we start practices and training camp and volleyball and soccer also start and school starts on August 19th so there are just a lot of things that are now I think and believe coming together where we can make decisions but perhaps there’re intermediate steps along the way here.”

