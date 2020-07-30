Thursday the Southeastern Conference announced they will play a 10 game conference only schedule beginning on September 26. Below are statements from Texas A&M President Michael K. Young and Director of Athletics Ross Bjork

Michael K. Young, President of Texas A&M University

“We’re excited about the return of our students in August, and football in Kyle Field beginning in September. I want to thank all of our staff and faculty here for their hard work, and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey for his leadership in working with us to prepare for return to school and competition. Students will be back in class and in a new normal as we gear up for football in Kyle Field.”

Ross Bjork, Director of Athletics

"This is the right decision for the SEC, our athletics program, and most importantly the well-being of our student-athletes. Given the evolving nature of the current health challenge and the potential variables our University faces when thousands of students return to College Station, we believe a late September start for college football gives our students, student-athletes, staff, coaches, and university community the safest environment possible. An 'SEC-only' schedule gives us clarity, hope, and optimism as we approach the weeks and months ahead.

“In the near term, we will be releasing specific details of our Kyle Field capacity plan that follow Governor Abbott’s executive orders, and will provide options for season ticket holders, students, and fans so they can experience Texas A&M and SEC football in 2020. We will also work with the University of Arkansas and officials at AT&T Stadium to officially move our game to Kyle Field since we are the designated home team for this season.”