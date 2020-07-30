Advertisement

Statements from Texas A&M President Michael K. Young and Director of Athletics Ross Bjork

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 30, 2020
Thursday the Southeastern Conference announced they will play a 10 game conference only schedule beginning on September 26. Below are statements from Texas A&M President Michael K. Young and Director of Athletics Ross Bjork

Michael K. Young, President of Texas A&M University

“We’re excited about the return of our students in August, and football in Kyle Field beginning in September. I want to thank all of our staff and faculty here for their hard work, and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey for his leadership in working with us to prepare for return to school and competition. Students will be back in class and in a new normal as we gear up for football in Kyle Field.”

Ross Bjork, Director of Athletics

"This is the right decision for the SEC, our athletics program, and most importantly the well-being of our student-athletes. Given the evolving nature of the current health challenge and the potential variables our University faces when thousands of students return to College Station, we believe a late September start for college football gives our students, student-athletes, staff, coaches, and university community the safest environment possible. An 'SEC-only' schedule gives us clarity, hope, and optimism as we approach the weeks and months ahead.

“In the near term, we will be releasing specific details of our Kyle Field capacity plan that follow Governor Abbott’s executive orders, and will provide options for season ticket holders, students, and fans so they can experience Texas A&M and SEC football in 2020. We will also work with the University of Arkansas and officials at AT&T Stadium to officially move our game to Kyle Field since we are the designated home team for this season.”

The Southeastern Conference has established September 26 as the new kickoff for it 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday.

The presidents from the Southeastern Conference have announced that the college football league plans to play a 10-game conference-only schedule this fall, according to a statement.

Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named to the 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List, announced Friday by Maxwell Football Club.

Today on Texas A&M's radio show - Studio 12 - Director of Athletics Ross Bjork made the comment that decisions could be coming soon.

For 20 years Merrill Green coached high school football at Bryan High School and Saturday will celebrate his 90th birthday with a pair of drive by parades at 3914 Park Meadow Lane in Bryan.

The University of Texas is now exploring how it can host football games at 25% percent stadium capacity instead of the previously announced 50% as the return to campus and the planned start of the season rapidly approaches.

The Atlantic Coast Conference recognizes the uncertain and challenging environment all areas of our society are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Intercollegiate athletics is just one area that we must address as we work to return to our campuses, bring back students and faculty when possible, and pursue our academic missions and goals as part of higher education. The health, safety and well-being of all our campus constituents is at the forefront of all decisions.

