Strong Storms Possible Friday

Friday remains the day to watch in terms of how a weak “cold” frontal boundary will impact strong storm chances Friday afternoon and evening. If storms can pop up north of the Brazos Valley and race south out ahead of the front, it may undercut the severe potential. However, the thinking is that this front arrives with the peak heating of the day which will add as fuel to pop up scattered showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe.

All of the Brazos Valley sits under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather with the arrival of these storms expected between 2PM across our northern counties and exiting to the south around midnight. Winds gusting to 60 mph, small hail, as well as the potential for some locally heavy rainfall will be possible with any strong storm that develops. The front doesn’t leave us with a big cool down...it is still summer in Texas...but a little more cloud cover on hand Saturday may only keep highs in the mid 90s before the sunshine and upper 90s returns Sunday.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 76. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe. High: 97. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms before midnight. Low: 74. Wind: SE 5-15, becoming north 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. High: 95. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

