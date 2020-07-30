Texas Renaissance Festival balances safety challenges, new expansion

TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Renaissance Festival draws more than 450,000 people to Grimes County every fall, but this year the seasonal attraction will be operating differently.

The festival’s 46th season will be open Oct. 3 through Nov. 29.

Due to limited capacity, tickets can only be purchased in advance and will not be available at the gate. Tickets will also be for specific dates. Online ticket sales will begin on Aug. 1 at texrenfest.com and on Groupon. H-E-B stores will start selling tickets on Sept. 1.

Texas Renaissance Festival Marketing Manager Marlena Solomon says the park will undergo regular cleanings. There will be 80 hand sanitizer stations across the festival, and 50 more throughout the Fields of New Market Campground.

Masks will be required if mandated by state or local officials and otherwise encouraged. There will be masks available to purchase outside the festival gates. As a bonus, there will be daily mask competitions that guests can enter.

Social distancing will also be encouraged. There will be signage throughout the park, reduced seating at entertainment stages, and limited capacity in shops.

Fortunately, there are new attractions for guests to look forward to.

The new Enchanted Forest expansion includes a pirate ship museum, tower slide, escape room, tasting area, and new vendors.

Full Armor Combat is also finding a new home at the Arena for more fans to enjoy.

For more information about the festival’s safety changes or new attractions, visit texrenfest.com.

