Treat of the Day: Lester Banks receives Civilian Service Citation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Today we’re congratulating Lester Banks Jr. on being a superior leader and contributor to the community!

On May 31st, 2020, there was a peaceful protest in response to the murder of George Floyd held in Bryan. The crowds were estimated to be in the hundreds.

Bryan Independent School District employee Lester Banks Jr. was observed watching demonstrators and greeting people as they approached the protest. Throughout the evening, Lester was seen walking up and down the behind the lines of protesters picking up litter, speaking with people, and ensuring a safe environment for all who participated.

In a sense, Lester was engaging in the hall monitor duties that he is known for at Bryan High School. Lester did everything in his power to maintain a safe environment to help protesters demonstrate and exercise their Constitutional Rights both civilly and respectfully.

As the protest ended, Lester continued to walk the sidewalks and collect litter that was left behind.

Lester has long been known for his dedication to the community by mentoring and acting as a leader to the youth. The actions of Lester Banks Jr. helped keep the protest peaceful and prevented the need for any police involvement.The day after the protest multiple Chiefs and administrators at the City of Bryan spoke about Lester’s hard work that was observed the day before. Lester has always been known for his hard work, positive attitude, and dedication to the community and it is for those reasons that Lester Banks Jr. was awarded a Civilian Service Citation by the Bryan Police Department.

Next time you see Lester be sure to thank him for everything he does for our community.

