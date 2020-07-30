Tropical Storm Isaias moving north in the Caribbean

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After strengthening overnight, the National Hurricane Center has found Tropical Storm strength conditions for the system near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, moving NW at about 20mph.

Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and other parts of Hispaniola will experience tropical storm force winds and very heavy rain over the next couple days, with The Bahamas, and potentially Florida and the Carolinas, up next by the weekend.

Forecast update from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Storm Isaias (KBTX)

Tropical Storm Isaias (pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs) had sustained winds of 60 mph with higher gusts moving quickly to the NW at about 20 mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from the Virgin Islands up through Puerto Rico and Hispaniola and into the Turks and Caicos Islands. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect as far north as the Bahamas, and may be issued in Florida as early as later today.

Tropical Storm Isaias prompting Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings in the Caribbean. (KBTX)

Impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias are not expected in the Gulf of Mexico, including Texas.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.