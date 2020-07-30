Advertisement

Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Watches in effect as far north as the Bahamas
Tropical Storm Isaias has formed in the Caribbean with winds sustained at 50 mph.
Tropical Storm Isaias has formed in the Caribbean with winds sustained at 50 mph.
By Erika Paige
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 10 pm update from the National Hurricane Center showed that Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine had become more organized with a well-defined center Wednesday night becoming the ninth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Isaias (pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs) had sustained winds of 50 mph with higher gusts moving quickly to the WNW at about 20 mph.

Tropical storm force winds extend 345 miles northeast of the center of circulation.

Tropical storm force winds extended up to 345 miles northeast from the center of Tropical Storm Isaias.
Tropical storm force winds extended up to 345 miles northeast from the center of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from the Virgin Islands up through Puerto Rico and Hispaniola and into the Turks and Caicos Islands. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect as far north as the Bahamas.

Tropical Storm Isaias prompting Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings in the Caribbean.
Tropical Storm Isaias prompting Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings in the Caribbean.

The forecast cone has shifted further east with the Wednesday night update, but still keeps Isaias as a tropical storm as it approaches the Florida Peninsula by the end of the weekend. Changes to the exact track and intensity are expected in the coming days as the storm’s interaction with land will impact intensity and where the center of the circulation will track.

10PM Wednesday forecast track for Tropical Storm Isaias.
10PM Wednesday forecast track for Tropical Storm Isaias.

Impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias are not expected in Texas.

