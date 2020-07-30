Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Caribbean

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 10 pm update from the National Hurricane Center showed that Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine had become more organized with a well-defined center Wednesday night becoming the ninth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Isaias (pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs) had sustained winds of 50 mph with higher gusts moving quickly to the WNW at about 20 mph.

Tropical storm force winds extend 345 miles northeast of the center of circulation.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from the Virgin Islands up through Puerto Rico and Hispaniola and into the Turks and Caicos Islands. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect as far north as the Bahamas.

The forecast cone has shifted further east with the Wednesday night update, but still keeps Isaias as a tropical storm as it approaches the Florida Peninsula by the end of the weekend. Changes to the exact track and intensity are expected in the coming days as the storm’s interaction with land will impact intensity and where the center of the circulation will track.

Impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias are not expected in Texas.

