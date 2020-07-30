Advertisement

U.S. Mint unveils coin designs for Pres. George H.W. and Barbara Bush

The Mint will announce the on-sale date for the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin later in the year.
The United States Mint has announced designs for the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 coin and Barbara Bush First Spouse gold coin
The United States Mint has announced designs for the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 coin and Barbara Bush First Spouse gold coin(Image courtesy George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - The United States Mint this week officially announced the designs for the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin and the Barbara Bush First Spouse Gold Coin.

The obverse (heads) design of the Presidential $1 Coin honoring George H.W. Bush features his portrait with the inscriptions “GEORGE H.W. BUSH,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “41st PRESIDENT,” and “1989-1993.” Artist Elana Hagler created the design, which Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna sculpted.

As with the earlier Presidential $1 Coins, this coin bears the common reverse (tails) design featuring a striking rendition of the Statue of Liberty, designed and sculpted by former Mint Sculptor-Engraver Don Everhart.

The inscriptions “2020,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and the mint mark are incused on the coin’s edge.

The obverse design of the First Spouse Gold Coin honoring Barbara Bush features her portrait with the inscriptions “BARBARA BUSH,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “LIBERTY,” “2020,” “41st,” and “1989-1993.” The design was created by AIP artist Benjamin Sowards and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The reverse design pays homage to Mrs. Bush’s passionate advocacy for family literacy. The design depicts a person reading, with an open road before them. The open book symbolizes literacy, education, and knowledge. The road symbolizes the future and the journey of life, and the sun in the distance is the promise of a brighter future.

The design was created by AIP artist Barbara Fox and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

Images of the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin are available at www.usmint.gov/news/image-library/presidential-dollar/, while images of the Barbara Bush First Spouse Gold Coin are available at www.usmint.gov/news/image-library/first-spouse-gold-coin-program.

The Barbara Bush First Spouse Gold Coin will be available for purchase beginning on August 20 at noon EDT. The Barbara Bush First Spouse bronze medal will be included in the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin and First Spouse Medal Set and the George H.W. Bush Coin and Chronicles Set. Additional details will be announced prior to the release date. The Mint will announce the on-sale date for the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin later in the year.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Funding to Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds absent from proposed city budget

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station ISD pushes start date back

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

6PM: Texas Association of Business launches new coalition to look at highway and infrastructure needs

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Proposed College Station budget includes $3.3 million for tourism

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

City of Bryan Capital Projects

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Thursday Evening Weather Update 7/30

Updated: 22 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Messina Hof marks yearly harvest with 43rd Annual Harvest Festival

Updated: 21 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Treat of the Day: Lester Banks receives Civilian Service Citation

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Lester Banks Jr. continues to be a leader in our community in any way he can.

News

Ronin remaining open for foreseeable future after coming to interim agreement with landlord

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
If they hadn't come to an agreement, the restaurant owners would have had to surrender the possession of the property.

News

A look at the City of Bryan’s proposed 2021 budget

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Friday, the City of Bryan will release its formal budget for 2021. It includes spending cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but still sets out new projects with no plans to raise the tax rate.

News

Brazos County Commissioners get updated on hail damage losses during budget meeting

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.