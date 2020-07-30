U.S. Mint unveils coin designs for Pres. George H.W. and Barbara Bush

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - The United States Mint this week officially announced the designs for the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin and the Barbara Bush First Spouse Gold Coin.

The obverse (heads) design of the Presidential $1 Coin honoring George H.W. Bush features his portrait with the inscriptions “GEORGE H.W. BUSH,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “41st PRESIDENT,” and “1989-1993.” Artist Elana Hagler created the design, which Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna sculpted.

As with the earlier Presidential $1 Coins, this coin bears the common reverse (tails) design featuring a striking rendition of the Statue of Liberty, designed and sculpted by former Mint Sculptor-Engraver Don Everhart.

The inscriptions “2020,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and the mint mark are incused on the coin’s edge.

The obverse design of the First Spouse Gold Coin honoring Barbara Bush features her portrait with the inscriptions “BARBARA BUSH,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “LIBERTY,” “2020,” “41st,” and “1989-1993.” The design was created by AIP artist Benjamin Sowards and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The reverse design pays homage to Mrs. Bush’s passionate advocacy for family literacy. The design depicts a person reading, with an open road before them. The open book symbolizes literacy, education, and knowledge. The road symbolizes the future and the journey of life, and the sun in the distance is the promise of a brighter future.

The design was created by AIP artist Barbara Fox and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

Images of the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin are available at www.usmint.gov/news/image-library/presidential-dollar/, while images of the Barbara Bush First Spouse Gold Coin are available at www.usmint.gov/news/image-library/first-spouse-gold-coin-program.

The Barbara Bush First Spouse Gold Coin will be available for purchase beginning on August 20 at noon EDT. The Barbara Bush First Spouse bronze medal will be included in the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin and First Spouse Medal Set and the George H.W. Bush Coin and Chronicles Set. Additional details will be announced prior to the release date. The Mint will announce the on-sale date for the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin later in the year.

