Weak front could bring rumbly start to the weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We have been blessed with a few rain-cooled afternoon and evening walks across the Brazos Valley this week, and we may get one more round of showers and storms to wrap up the week and go into the weekend.
A “cold” front may try to sneak into and even through the Brazos Valley by Friday afternoon and evening.
Aside from a wind shift to the north, this front will likely do little, if anything, to give us a noticeable cooldown. It may be enough to help push some thick, hot afternoon air up and spark thunderstorms by the afternoon drive and into the evening. If we are to find storms, we could have rain falling in our northern counties by the afternoon drive.
For now, confidence is low that we will see widespread showers and storms, but any storm that does form, especially in the late afternoon, will be capable of some strong wind gusts to 60mph or more, and small hail. Have an alternate plan for any Friday afternoon/evening outdoor time and keep the PinPoint Weather app handy to start the weekend!
Saturday and Sunday bring a small chance for pop up showers and an isolated storm in the afternoon, but should stay quiet for most.
For more details on the weather setup heading into the weekend, see the video below.
