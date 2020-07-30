Advertisement

Weak front could bring rumbly start to the weekend

By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We have been blessed with a few rain-cooled afternoon and evening walks across the Brazos Valley this week, and we may get one more round of showers and storms to wrap up the week and go into the weekend.

A “cold” front may try to sneak into and even through the Brazos Valley by Friday afternoon and evening.

A weak summer cold front sets up in North Texas on Friday and tries to bring some shower/storm activity to the Brazos Valley.
Aside from a wind shift to the north, this front will likely do little, if anything, to give us a noticeable cooldown. It may be enough to help push some thick, hot afternoon air up and spark thunderstorms by the afternoon drive and into the evening. If we are to find storms, we could have rain falling in our northern counties by the afternoon drive.

One model's depiction of what we could see Friday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible as early as the afternoon drive.
The overall storm chance is low, but we may find a quick round of showers and storms Friday afternoon or evening. If storms form, they will be capable of strong wind gusts.
For now, confidence is low that we will see widespread showers and storms, but any storm that does form, especially in the late afternoon, will be capable of some strong wind gusts to 60mph or more, and small hail. Have an alternate plan for any Friday afternoon/evening outdoor time and keep the PinPoint Weather app handy to start the weekend!

The overall storm chance is low, but we may find a quick round of showers and storms Friday afternoon or evening. If storms form, they will be capable of strong wind gusts.
Saturday and Sunday bring a small chance for pop up showers and an isolated storm in the afternoon, but should stay quiet for most.

For more details on the weather setup heading into the weekend, see the video below.

Thursday Morning Live Weather Update

Couple more shots at rain as we approach the weekend! Here's the latest.

Posted by KBTX Media on Thursday, July 30, 2020

