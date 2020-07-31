Advertisement

1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident

A U.S. Marine Corps AAV-P7/A1 assault amphibious vehicle is shown at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 11. One Marine has died, two injured and eight others are missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of southern California.
A U.S. Marine Corps AAV-P7/A1 assault amphibious vehicle is shown at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 11. One Marine has died, two injured and eight others are missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of southern California.(Source: U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin/File)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — One Marine has died, two injured and eight others were missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of southern California, the Marines said early Friday.

The accident happened Thursday and search and rescue efforts were underway Friday morning with support from the Navy and Coast Guard, the Marines said in a tweet. All of the Marines involved were assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search," Col. Christopher Bronzi, the unit's commanding officer, said in another tweet from the Marines.

The Marine Expeditionary Force is the Marine Corps’ main warfighting organization. There are three such groups which are made up of ground, air and logistics forces.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Funding to Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds absent from proposed city budget

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station ISD pushes start date back

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

6PM: Texas Association of Business launches new coalition to look at highway and infrastructure needs

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Proposed College Station budget includes $3.3 million for tourism

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

City of Bryan Capital Projects

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Thursday Night Weather Update 7/30

Updated: 14 hours ago
Thursday Night Weather Update 7/30 | News Three At Ten

News

Thursday Evening Weather Update 7/30

Updated: 10 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Messina Hof marks yearly harvest with 43rd Annual Harvest Festival

Updated: 9 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

Coronavirus

Virus testing turnaround times reveal wide disparity

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH
Health experts say test results that come back after two or three days are nearly worthless, because by then the window for tracing the person's contacts to prevent additional infections has essentially closed.

News

Isaias strengthens to a hurricane

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Max Crawford
The storm may affect Florida and the east coast this weekend