Blue Duck Scooters set to re-launch in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blue Duck Scooters will soon be re-launching in Bryan.

Starting August 6, residents will be able to rent scooters after the service was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even before the pause, Blue Duck had implemented enhanced cleaning protocols to ensure the health and safety of riders and employees,” said Jeff Mangold, Blue Duck’s Co-Founder and Senior Director of Fleet Management.

“Scooters are sanitized daily and Blue Duck team members continue to observe guidelines issued by local and state officials, including wearing masks or facial coverings, frequent hand washing, screening for fever and symptoms upon arriving to work, and sanitizing workspaces and vehicles.”

To locate and unlock Blue Duck scooters, riders can download the company’s app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

For more information, visit the Blue Duck website at www.flyblueduck.com.

