Brazos County confirms 27 new cases, active cases dramatically drop

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 27 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 242 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 45 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

26 people are currently hospitalized. Eight people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,590 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,877. There have been 29,060 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 57 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 61 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 346

77802: 332

77803: 1,099

77805: 8

77806: 6

77807: 252

77808: 189

77840: 675

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 7

77845: 888

77859: 1

77866: 3

77868: 8

77881: 2

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 83 211 Brazos 242 3,877 Burleson 84 228 Grimes 234 804 Houston 71 165 Lee 47 148 Leon 47 137 Madison 501 637 Milam 27 306 Montgomery 2,464 6,077 Robertson 123 217 San Jacinto 47 143 Trinity 51 129 Walker 677 3,053 Waller 121 387 Washington 102 452

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 418 staffed hospital beds with 110 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 45 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 70 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 83 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 211 total cases and 123 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 84 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 228 total cases, and 139 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 234 active cases. There have been 804 total cases and 132 recoveries. There have been 534 total TDCJ cases.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 165 total cases of COVID-19. There are 59 active cases and 92 cases are recovered. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has 12 active cases.

Lee County has reported 47 active cases. The county has a total of 148 cases, with 91 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Leon County currently has 47 active cases. The county has 137 total cases, with 87 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 501 active cases. The county has a total of 637 cases with 132 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 27 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 306 total cases and 279 recovered cases. There are currently four patients hospitalized, and three COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,464 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 6,077 total cases and 3,446 recovered cases. There are currently 69 people hospitalized, and there have been 62 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 123 active COVID-19 cases, with 217 total cases. Currently, 94 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 70

77856 - 27

77837 - 13

76629 - 12

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 47 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 143 cases with 85 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 51 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 129 total cases with 69 recoveries.

Walker County has 3,053 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 677 cases are active in the community and 421 are recovered community cases. 1,955 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 121 active cases of COVID-19. There are 387 total cases and 266 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 102 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 452 total cases with 313 recoveries and 37 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 145,291 active cases and 260,542 recoveries. There have been 412,07 total cases reported and 3,609,474 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 6,274 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 69,126 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 30 at 4:55 p.m.

