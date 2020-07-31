Advertisement

Brenham man charged with murder after fatal Lake Somerville crash

Ignacio Aviles, 37
Ignacio Aviles, 37(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham man is in custody for a fatal accident that killed four people including a child near Lake Somerville.

The crash happened on Saturday, May 9 when authorities say Ignacio Aviles, 37, was intoxicated and ran into a guardrail on L-B-J Drive. He crossed into the other lane and hit another vehicle head-on, killing everyone inside. The victims were identified as Chase Sowders, 18, Jasmine Maxwell, 18, Payton Francis, 6, and Justin Richard, 37.

Aviles was indicted by the Washington County District Attorney Thursday. He’s charged with four counts of murder and one count of injury to a child. According to the DA’s office, he has multiple convictions for DWI.

