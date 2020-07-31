Bryan man arrested after narcotics investigation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is in jail after police raided his home as part of a drug operation.

Bryan police say they were investigating Michael Lister, 43. After getting a warrant, they searched his Oran Circle apartment Thursday. According to authorities, they found about 25 grams of crack cocaine and some ecstasy pills.

They say Lister admitted to selling drugs because he lost his job.

Lister was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

