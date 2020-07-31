Bryan police investigate shooting on Poplar Circle

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are asking residents to avoid the 2700 block of Poplar Circle after a Friday morning shooting. They say there will be a heavy police presence in that block and the 3200 block of Finfeather Road.

According to authorities this is the preliminary stage of an investigation and there are very few details.

We’ll continue to update this story on-air and online as we learn more.

