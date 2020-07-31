Advertisement

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: Horse rescued from burning barn in Pennsylvania

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HILLTOWN, Penn. (KYW/CNN) – Body camera footage shows the heroics of two police officers and a riding instructor who rescued a horse from a burning barn.

The rescue happened last week at Red Wing Farm in Pennsylvania. Friends and workers had already gotten all the other horse outs of the barn to safety, but Phoebe was spooked by the flames.

When he arrived, officer Matthew Reiss didn’t think twice before running into the barn to help the distressed horse. Officer Kristian Hanus also quickly jumped in to help.

“The adrenaline was pumping,” Hanus said.

The two officers entered the barn and worked to get Phoebe to safety, attempting to coax the horse out of the building.

“She was definitely terrified,” riding instructor Lena Obernesser said. “The cops were fantastic though. They jumped right in … Thank God they were here.”

Obernesser also took part in the rescue, removing her shirt to cover Phoebe’s eyes.

The trio was finally able to get the horse out of the barn, with Obernesser pushing her from behind and the officers using a rope to pull her out.

“There was an absolute moment of excitement and an adrenaline dump that we were successful,” said Reiss.

Phoebe is doing great a week after the ordeal and the farm is still calculation the extensive damages. However, they say their community is rallying around them and providing donations and shelter for their horses.

“They really stepped up, we had so many people reaching out,” Obernesser said. “… I was so proud to be a part of this community.”

Obernesser and the officers aren’t the only heroes in the story.

The farm’s owner said a family friend, Eric Hayes, got most of the other horses out, but he was injured in the fire. He is currently recovering from second and third-degree burns.

